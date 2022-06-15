Rainfall is expected across Pakistan starting from today

Northern regions of Pakistan may see some shower spells today and the rain clouds will continue their journey to the south in the upcoming days.

Pre-monsoon rains will commence across the country today, with the Met Office predicting that the spell will start in KP and then move towards Punjab and Balochistan provinces.

Rain and windstorm are forecast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad, and upper Punjab today, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) .

In the southern half of the country, strong winds are also expected. In other parts of the country, hot and dry weather is forecast.

Rain will begin to fall in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, and Khushab on Thursday, according to the PMD.

Between June 16 and 21, rain is forecast in Lahore and other cities around Punjab.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated to cause urban floods in Rawalpindi and Lahore, according to the Met Office.

Rain is also forecast in eastern Balochistan, according to the report, which also stated that the recent rains will likely reduce temperatures in the country, which is now experiencing record high temperatures.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted that there would be no rain in Karachi, adding that the weather will stay hot and humid.

“The minimum temperature in the city will remain 29.5 C and is expected to rise up to 35 C,” said the report released by Met Office.