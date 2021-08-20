UrduPoint.com

Rains Affect 50 PESCO Feeders Across KP

Rains affect 50 PESCO feeders across KP

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday informed that due to heavy rains coupled with fast winds, supply of electricity from 50 feeders across the province was suspended causing inconvenience to the consumers of affected areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday informed that due to heavy rains coupled with fast winds, supply of electricity from 50 feeders across the province was suspended causing inconvenience to the consumers of affected areas.

Shaukat Afzal, Officer Public Relations PESCO said 23 feeders in Bannu Circle, one each in Hazara-1 and II, three in Khyber Circle, four in Mardan Circle, seven in Peshawar Circle, three in Swabi Circle and five feeders in Swat Circle were affected due to heavy rains and winds across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said electricity supply to 30 percent of affected areas has been restored while PESCO teams were working on an emergency basis to restore power to the remaining affected areas. He hoped very soon supply of electricity to the remaining areas would be restored.

