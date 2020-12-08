UrduPoint.com
Rains Multiply Motorists' Agonies At Ram-shackled Kahuta Road

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 04:32 PM

The ongoing rain-spell has multiplied the problems of motorists at Kahuta road especially around one-kilometer stretch from Kak Bridge to Slaughter House where dozens of potholes have turned into wide and deep ponds, making the movement difficult for all kinds of traffic

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The ongoing rain-spell has multiplied the problems of motorists at Kahuta road especially around one-kilometer stretch from Kak Bridge to Slaughter House where dozens of potholes have turned into wide and deep ponds, making the movement difficult for all kinds of traffic.

The road was already in dilapidated condition for more than five years due to negligence of the departments concerned, who turned a blind eye towards its mandatory post-construction maintenance.

Last time, the Punjab government had reconstructed and widened the six-kilometer section of the single Kahuta road, from Kak Bridge to Swan camp, by allocating special funds just before the General Election-2013, but did not give due attention towards its periodic inspection and maintenance after coming into power again.

Since then, no repair work has been carried out despite repeated requests of the residents of Model Town Humak and adjoining localities, who feared that dilapidated condition of the road could lead to fatal accidents any time.

The Punjab Highway Department, Rawalpindi Development Authority, National Highway Authority and Capital Development Authority are holding each other responsible for the road maintenance after approval of the Rawalpindi-Kahuta road dualization project by the previous government, which is now uncertain due to paucity of funds.

Due to the road condition, all vehicles are driven in zigzags to avoid pool-like potholes especially near the Kak Bridge, Sihala Police Station, Model Town Humak and the underpass connecting the Grand Trunk (GT) Road.

The artery is of great strategic significance as its one end touches the GT Road and the other Islamabad Expressway, linking Azad Jammu and Kashmir with other parts of the country.

On one side of the busy road is the Kahuta Industrial Triangle Zone and on the other is residential area consisting of schools and colleges.

The frightening situation could be imagined when heavily loaded oil tankers and gigantic long vehicles ply on the single-road day and night for the transportation of factory goods in crisscross to avoid deep and wider potholes.

The residents have appealed to the authorities concerned to carry out the repair work without any further delay on an urgent basis to avoid any road tragedy.

