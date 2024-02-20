Rains, snowfall kill six, injure 14 in KP: PDMA

At-least six people including two young brothers were killed and 14 others injured in various incidents related to rain and snow in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) At-least six people including two young brothers were killed and 14 others injured in various incidents related to rain and snow in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Tuesday that due to rains and snowfall continuing in different parts of the province for the last three days, six people including two young brothers and a child were killed while 14 others injured.

It said the rains totally destroyed two houses and caused partial damage to 16 other houses.

In Malakand Division, a man woman and in Mardan a woman were killed in rain related incidents. It further informed that a man in Swat and a child in Dir Upper were killed in roof collapse incidents due to rain. In Kurram district a child, man and four women were injured.

In Katlang tehsil of Mardan two little brothers identified as Mashal (5) and Danyal (6) were killed in a water pool created by the rain. The local people and rescue workers retrieved their bodies from the pool.