Rains, snowfall predicted for parts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Provincial Met Officer Wednesday predicted thunderstorm rain and snow falls in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

The rains and fall forecast in DI Khan, South and North Waziristan, Tank, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Kohat, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram, Peshawar, Khyber, Charsadda, Mohmand and Nowshera districts.

Similarly, scattered rain with thunderstorm is expected in Swabi, Mardan, Malakand, Bunner, Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Torghar, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Haripur districts.

Snowfall may also be expected over high mountains in Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Kurram districts.

Rain recorded in D I Khan 14mm, Parachinar 12 and Bannu 1mm. Lowest minimum temperature recorded in Kalam -06 during last 24 hours.