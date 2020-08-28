Rains wreaked havoc in Swat, six killed including two children, 14 injured

Rains wreaked havoc in Madain Shah Gram area of Swat with floods killed six people including two children and a woman, left five missing while 14 injured besides flash floods washed away two communication bridges, schools and dozens of houses

SWAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) : Rains wreaked havoc in Madain Shah Gram area of Swat with floods killed six people including two children and a woman , left five missing while 14 injured besides flash floods washed away two communication bridges, schools and dozens of houses.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Ministers and Members of the Assembly has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious human lives.

The CM has directed the concerned quarters to immediately provide relief supplies to the victims and provision of temporary accommodation for the displaced persons.

The heavy rains affected the area overnight with dozens of people were swept away in the floods, killing six people, including a woman named Mismat Palwasha and two children Shahid Ali son of Akbar Ali and another unknown, while five others people are still missing with 14 people were reportedly injured.

The injured were identified as Ahmed Ali son of Akbar Mian, Ejaz son of Mohammad Jameel, Imran son of Mohammad Jameel, Shahid Ali son of Akbar Ali, Jameel son of Qaiser Ali, Akbar Ali son of Mohammad Din, Mohammad Rahim son of Shariatullah, Abdul Rahman son of Zar Mohammad, Wajid, son of Mohammad Akbar, Abbas, and Farman son of Jamil and Mismat Rafia Bibi.

Due to the floods, several houses, a school and two communication bridges were washed away whereas half of the Tirat bridge were also washed away due to which land connection of Tirat and other areas was cut-off.

On the direction of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Secretary Relief, DGP DMA has immediately left for the affected area to review the relief activities.

Relief operations are underway in the affected area.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Provincial Ministers Focal Person to Chief Minister MPA Mian Sharafat Ali and members of Swat Assembly have expressed their sorrow over the losses caused by torrential rains in Madain Shah Gram Tirat. They expressed condolences to the bereaved families on the loss of precious human lives due to floods.

The provincial government had already issued orders to expedite the search for the missing persons.