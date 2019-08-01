UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rains/wind-thunderstorm With Isolated Heavy Falls Forecast 01 Aug 2019

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 11:11 PM

Rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls forecast 01 Aug 2019

Rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, upper Punjab, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Hazara division and Kashmir on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, upper Punjab, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Hazara division and Kashmir on Friday.

According Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain/ thunderstorm also expected at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, D.I.Khan, Bannu, Peshawar, Kohat, Malakand divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Malakand, Hazara, D.I.Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Multan, D.G.Khan, Bahawalpur, Kalat and Zhob divisions, during past 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) were recorded at Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 155, ZP 81, Golra 64, Bokra 57, AP 53), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 76, Chaklala 68), Sialkot (AP 74, Cantt 14), Mangla 64, Bhakkar 56, Jhelum 48, Lahore (City 46, AP 45), Chakwal 36, Murree 32, Attock 26, Hafizabad, Gujranwala 24, M.

B.DIn 17, Narowal 16, Multan 15, Layyah 14, Kasur, Gujrat 10, D.G.Khan 04, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 49, D.I.Khan 40, Kakul 22, Saidu sharif 10, Cherat 05, Dir (Upper 03, Lower 02), Balochistan: Kalat 44, Zhob 05, Kashmir: Kotli 28, Muzaffarabad 11, Garidupatta 08 and Rawalakot 01 during last 24 hours.

Today's highest maximum temperatures were recorded at Nokkundi, Dalbandin 46C, Sibbi 44C, Chillas and Sukkur 43C.

Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Gujrat Sahiwal Kohat Zhob Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Saidu Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Narowal Dir Malakand Kalat Attock Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Dalbandin Kotli Balakot From

Recent Stories

Faisal Vawda felicitates whole nation on Sanjrani' ..

52 seconds ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts to organize ..

54 seconds ago

Shehbaz Sharif convenes meeting of PML-N Senators

57 seconds ago

High Vitamin A intake can lower skin cancer risk

1 minute ago

Failure of no-confidence move against Senate Chair ..

23 minutes ago

8,416 Pakistanis imprisoned foreign countries: Nat ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.