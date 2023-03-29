UrduPoint.com

Rain/Thunderstorm Expected Across Country During Next 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Rain wind/thunderstorm is expected on Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, north-eastern Balochistan and lower Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Rain wind/thunderstorm is expected on Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, Islamabad, north-eastern Balochistan and lower Sindh.

However, isolated hailstorm (snow over upper high mountains) is expected during the forecast period.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, isolated heavy falls are also likely in north-eastern Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

As per synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting most parts of the country and persist over upper parts during next few days.

During the past 24 hours, weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab and Jacobabad.

Rainfall (mm) measured during last 24 hours including Balochistan: Zhob 50, Quetta (Sheikh Manda 24, Samungli 17), Panjgur 18, Khuzdar 08, Kalat 07, Lasbella 06, Turbat 02, Gawadar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Bannu 07, Parachinar 06, Dir (Upper 04, Lower 01), Malam Jabba 04, Cherat, Pattan 02, D.I.Khan (Airport, City 01), Punjab: Layyah, Kot Addu 04, Bhakkar 02, Attock, Joharabad 01 and Sindh: Jacobabad 02mm.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's (�C): Shaheed Benazirabad 37, Sakrand, Hyderabad, Khairpur and Mohenjo Daro 36.

