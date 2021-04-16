Rain,thunderstorm expected in city Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in most parts of the province, including the provincial capital, during the next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Sunday.

According to the Meteorological department, cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the province, However, rain wind-thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in Potohar region, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Sargodha and Mianwali. While, light rain-thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan.

The maximum and minimum temperature were recorded in the city as 32 degrees centigrade and 18 degresscentigrade, respectively, on Friday.