Rain/thunderstorm Expected In KP, GB, Kashmir, South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 07:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in western/southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Met Office while sharing the details of synoptic situation, said that a westerly wave is affecting the upper and central parts of the country.

According to the past 24-hour weather details, rain-wind thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir, north Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. However, the weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the past 24 hours including Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 59, Balakot 28, Parachinar 18, Malam Jabba 17,Dir (Lower 15, Upper 04), Mardan 06, Saidu Sharif 05, Cherat 03, Punjab: Kasur 25, D.G Khan 10, Murree 09, Mandi Bahauddin, Narowal 04, Faisalabad 02, Mangla, Attock 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 18, Muzaffarabad (Airport, City 08), Rawalakot 01, Balochistan: Zhob 10, Bar Khan 07, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 02, Bagrote 01.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's: Chhor 40, Mithi and Nokkundi 39.

