Rain/thunderstorm Likely At A Few Places

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 01:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological Department on Friday forecast rain/thunderstorm at a few places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta and Shaheed Benazirabad during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain 35 to 37 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in Sindh during the next 24 hours.

