Rain/thunderstorm Likely In GB, KP, ICT, Upper Punjab On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Rain-wind thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Met Office predicted that rain-wind thunderstorm is likely at few places in north eastern Balochistan and Sindh.

According to Synoptic Situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country.

During the past 24 hour, the Rain-wind thunderstorm is occurred in Punjab, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Mithi. However, the weather remained dry in other parts of the country.

The Rainfall (mm) recorded during last 24 hour including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D I Khan (Airport 52, City 28), Balakot 09, Malam Jabba 05, Cherat 04, Bacha Khan Airport, Bannu, Kakul, Peshawar City 02, Takht Bhai, Dir 01, Punjab: Layyah 35, Jhelum 26, Multan (Airport 21, City 18), Bhakkar 17, Kot Addu 13, Lahore (City, Gulshan-e-Ravi 13, Johar Town 12, Nishtar Town 11, Lakshmi Chowk, Iqbal Town, Samana bad 10, Upper Mall 06, Gulberg, Pani Wala Talab 05, Jail Road, Tajpura 04, Chowk Nakhuda 02, AirPort, Mughal pura 01, T T Singh, Mandi Bahauddin 12, D G Khan, Murree 11, Chakwal 09, Islamabad (Saidpur 07Airport 01), Joharabad, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Mangla 05, Noor Pur Thal, Narowal, Gujrat 03, Bahawalpur (Airport 03, City 02), Jhang 02, Sargodha City, Chaklala- Rawalpindi, Faisalabad 01,Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 30, Airport 29), Rawalakot, Kotli 09, Garhi Dupatta 03,Balochistan: Lasbella 21, Ormara 19, Turbat 11, Zhob 09, Kalat, Quetta 02, Samungli 01, Sindh: Mithi 02.

Today's Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature's: Chhor, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nokkundi 39, Mithi, Mohenjo Daro, Khairpur 38.

