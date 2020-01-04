Rain/thunderstorm snowfall likely over mountains

Rain/thunderstorm snowfall over mountains with cloudy weather condition is expected at isolated places in upper hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North-West Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) Rain/thunderstorm snowfall over mountains with cloudy weather condition is expected at isolated places in upper hilly areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North-West Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Central and South Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning and night hours.Temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:Islamabad and Muzaffarabad three degree centigrade, Lahore six, Karachi twelve, Peshawar four, Quetta two, Gilgit one and Murree minus two degree centigrade.