Rain,thunderstorm with cloudy weather likely to prevail at isolated places:MET Office

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 06:54 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain and thunderstorm (with snowfall over mountain) , cloudy weather conditions expected at isolated places in Northwest Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours
Dense fog likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning and night hours,a MET Office reported.
Cold and dry weather expected in most areas of the country while very cold in upper areas.
Minimum temperatures (C) recorded in Skardu -11C, Gupis -08C, Parachinar -06C, Astore, Kalat, Bagrote -05C, Kalam -04C, Malamajbba, Quetta and Gilgit -03C.