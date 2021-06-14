UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain/wind Storm Likely In Sindh During June 16-19: Met Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 11:58 PM

Rain/wind storm likely in Sindh during June 16-19: Met Office

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD's) spokesman on Monday informed that the moist currents from the North Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in Sindh with effect from June 16 may cause the first rainy spell expected in most of Sindh districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD's) spokesman on Monday informed that the moist currents from the North Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in Sindh with effect from June 16 may cause the first rainy spell expected in most of Sindh districts.

Dust or thunderstorm-rain are expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Ghotki districts on June 16-17.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls (especially in Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Hyderabad Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Thar, Badin and Thatta districts) are expected in all districts of Sindh during June 17 to 19.

Karachi may also receive moderate dust or thunderstorm-rain on June 18-19.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Thar Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Thatta Badin Umarkot Dadu Ghotki May June All From

Recent Stories

AED44.1 billion in credit facilities received by t ..

14 minutes ago

UAE determined to win decider against Vietnam tomo ..

59 minutes ago

Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre launches &#039;Piece o ..

1 hour ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

17 minutes ago

Budget :Rs 500 mln for food sector development in ..

17 minutes ago

Seven in 10 Canadians Oppose Sharing Vaccines Unti ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.