Rain/wind storm likely in Sindh during June 16-19: Met Office

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD's) spokesman on Monday informed that the moist currents from the North Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in Sindh with effect from June 16 may cause the first rainy spell expected in most of Sindh districts.

Dust or thunderstorm-rain are expected at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Ghotki districts on June 16-17.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate to heavy falls (especially in Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Ghotki, Hyderabad Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Thar, Badin and Thatta districts) are expected in all districts of Sindh during June 17 to 19.

Karachi may also receive moderate dust or thunderstorm-rain on June 18-19.