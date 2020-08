Rain,wind thundershower likely in southern Punjab, KP, Sindh

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain-wind-thundershowers in Southern Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain-wind-thundershowers in Southern Punjab, Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan and Sindh during next 24 hours.

While Isolated rain also expected in Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa,a MET office reported.

Rainfall (mm):-Punjab: Lahore (City 118, Airport 97), Joharabad 97, Jhang 93, Faisalabad 72, M.B.Din 60, Chakwal 57, Gujranwala 54, Sargodha 49, Narowal 42, Jhelum 41, Gujrat 38, Rawalpindi( Chaklala 36, Shamsabad 17), Noorpur Thal 36, Islamabad ( Saidpur 29, Golra 19, Zero Point 18, Bokra, Airport 13), Sialkot (City, Airport 25), Bhakkar 21, Okara 11, D.

G Khan 07, Murree 06, Attock 04, Karor (layyah) 03, T. T Singh 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: D. I Khan 45, Balakot 42, Pattan 27, Peshawar 18, kalam 09, Cherat 08, Kakul 06, Parachinar 09, Dir (lower), Mirkhani, Saidu Sharif 04, Bannu 03,, Malam Jabba 02, Kashmir: Kotli 24, Rawalakot 07, Garhi Dupatta 03, Gilgit Baltistan: Chillas 04.

Maximum temperature's recorded in (C): Dalbandin 45C, Dadu 44C, Sibbi, Nokkundi and Layyah 43C.