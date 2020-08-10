UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain/wind Thundershowers Forecast On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:43 PM

Rain/wind thundershowers forecast on Tuesday

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain/wind-thundershowers in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain/wind-thundershowers in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During past 24 hour, rain/wind-thundershowers occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Lahore (Airport 83, City 34), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 68, Chaklala 15), Narowal 54, Islamabad (Zero Point 39, Golra 33, Airport 24, Saidpur 22, Bokra 12,), Gujranwala 12, Murree 05, Gujarat 03, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 39, Balakot 32, Takht Bai, Pattan 03, Dir (Lower 02), Kalam 02, Peshawar 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 40, Rawalkot 06, Kotli 04, Balochistan: Quetta (Observatory14, Smaungli 04), Khuzdar 12, Turbat 05, Ormara 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 04, Skardu 02, Sindh: Thatta 03 and Karachi 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Nokkundi, Dalbandin 44C and Noorpurthal 42C. According to synoptic situation monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Murree Saidpur Turbat Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Bahawalnagar Chakwal Narowal Thatta Dir Khuzdar Skardu Muzaffarabad Dalbandin Kotli Balakot Airport

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

1 hour ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

1 hour ago

Treasury, opposition condemns shooting in Lahore m ..

3 minutes ago

National Minorities Day to be observed tomorrow

3 minutes ago

CSAC calls on KP Governor

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues notice on plea against SA ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.