Rain/wind thundershowers forecast on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain/wind-thundershowers in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During past 24 hour, rain/wind-thundershowers occurred in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) was recorded at Punjab: Lahore (Airport 83, City 34), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 68, Chaklala 15), Narowal 54, Islamabad (Zero Point 39, Golra 33, Airport 24, Saidpur 22, Bokra 12,), Gujranwala 12, Murree 05, Gujarat 03, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 39, Balakot 32, Takht Bai, Pattan 03, Dir (Lower 02), Kalam 02, Peshawar 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad 40, Rawalkot 06, Kotli 04, Balochistan: Quetta (Observatory14, Smaungli 04), Khuzdar 12, Turbat 05, Ormara 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bunji 04, Skardu 02, Sindh: Thatta 03 and Karachi 01.

Today's highest maximum temperature's (C): Nokkundi, Dalbandin 44C and Noorpurthal 42C. According to synoptic situation monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country.