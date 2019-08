Rain,Wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered places: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls, expected at scattered places in Karachi, Thattha, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, D.G Khan, Peshawar, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls, expected at scattered places in Karachi , Thattha, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions while at isolated places in Rawalpindi Faisalabad , D.G Khan, Peshawar Kalat divisions, Islamabad , Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours. Hot and humid weather expected elsewhere in the country, the MET office reported.

Rainfall recorded in Sindh; Thattha 83mm, islam Kot 61mm, Karachi (North Karachi 55mm, Saddar, Jinnah Terminal 42mm, Model Observatory 38mm, Landhi, Kemari, Sarjani 32mm, Old area 29mm, PAF Faisal 27mm,Nazimabad 26mm, PAF Masroor 02), Badin 39mm, Tandojam 38mm, Hyderabad 25mm, Diplo 23mm, Rohri 17mm, Kaloi 15mm, Shaheed Benazirabad 12mm, Sukkur 09mm, Nagar Parkar 08mm, Sakrand 05mm, Mirpurkhar, Chhor, Mithi 04mm, Moenjodaro 02mm, Chachro 01mm, Punjab Noorpurthal 30mm, Lahore (A/P 06, City 02mm), Joharabad 02mm, in Balochistan; Lasbella 21mm, KP Kakul 02mm and in Kashmir; Rawalakot 02mm.

The maximum temperatures recorded in Turbat was 45C and in Sibbi, Noorpurthal and Bhakkar 42C.