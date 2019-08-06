Rain/wind-thunderstorm Forecast At Scattered Places Including Islamabad, Rawalpindi
Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 08:53 PM
Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Hazara, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir on Wednesday
According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Rain/wind thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, D.G.Khan, Zhob, Kalat divisions. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country during past 24 hours. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.
Rainfall (mm) were recorded in Punjab: Chakwal 28, Sargodha 25, Jhelum 14, Gujrat 10, Islamabad (AP 04, ZP 01), Sahiwal 04, Kasur 02, Hafizabad, Murree 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 09, Muzaffarabad (City 03, AP 02) and Garidupatta 01.
Today's highest maximum temperatures were remained in Nokkundi 48C, Dalbandin 47C and Sibbi 44C.
Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and adjoining area. Weak to moderate monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country.