Rain,Wind-thunderstorm forecast at scattered places:MET office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during next 24 hours.

While at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan hot and humid weather expected in other parts of the country,a MET office reported.

Rainfall recorded in Punjab Mandibahauddin 75mm, Jhelum 39mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 38mm, Shamsabad 13mm), Hafizabad 29mm, Islamabad (Saidpur 11mm, A/P 09mm, Z.P 06mm, Bokra 03mm), Chakwal 10mm, Murree 09mm, Mangla 02mm, Sindh Diplo 17mm, Chahchoro 08mm, Mithi 07mm, Nagarparkar 05mm and Islamkot 01mm.

Maximum temperatures recorded in D.I.Khan, Bhakkar, Sukkur, Turbat 43�C.