Rain,Wind-thunderstorm forecast at scattered places: MET Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast rain and wind-thunderstorm at scattered places in Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Mansehra, Abbobtabad,Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umerkot, Karachi during next 24 hours.

While rain and thunderstorm expected at isolated Places in Dir, Sawat, Nowshera, Sawabi, Charsada, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Shaheedbenazirabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu districts and Islamabad,a MET office reported.

Hot and dry weather expected in plain areas of the country.

Rainfall recorded in Kashmir Kotli 65mm, Panjera 06mm, Haraman 02mm, Hajira 01mm Sindh: Karachi (Suranjani Town 27, North Karachi 22, Gulshan Hadeed 21, Jinnah terminal 15, University Road 13, Model Observatory, Saddar 09, Nazmiabad 08, PAF Base, Masroor Base 02), Diplo, Chhor 14, Mithi 13, Nagar Parkar 08, Punjab: Jhelum 03, Gujrat 01.

Maximum temperatures recorded in Sibbi 42�C, Nokkundi & Dalbandin 41�C.