Rain,wind Thunderstorm Likely In Capital During Next 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:26 PM

Rain,wind thunderstorm likely in Capital during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours.

Hailstorm also expected at few places during the period,a MET office reported.

Rain wind-thunderstorm occurred in districts of upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Quetta, Zhob and Islamabad. Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall(mm): Punjab: Islamabad (A.

P 29, Bokra 23, Golra 21, Z.P 18, Saidpur 16), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 25, Shamsabad 21), Attock 23, Murree 22, Jhelum 13, Chakwal 09, Joharabad 03, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, Mangla 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 25, Parachinar, Balakot 18, Pattan 17, Kalam, Bannu 16, Dir (Upper, Lower 15), Cherat, Malamjabba 11, Sadiusharif 10, Peshawar, Tahkbai 08, Mirkhani 03, Drosh 02, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 13, A.P 07), Garidupatta 11, Rawalakot 04, Kotli 02, Balochistan: Zhob 07, Gilgit-Baltistan: Gupis, Bagrote 02 & Astore 01.

