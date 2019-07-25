Rain/wind thunderstorm reduces humidity level in city Lahore

Humidity level was reduced as widespread rain/ wind thunderstorm Thursday hit the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Humidity level was reduced as widespread rain/ wind thunderstorm Thursday hit the provincial capital.

According to the MET department sources here, widespread rains/ wind-hunderstorm, along with isolated heavy falls, were expected in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and other areas during the next 24 hours.

"It is expected that the rain spell would persist during the next 48 hours," sources added. he maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degree celsius and maximum rain was recorded in Tajpura area.

The Met office has advised farmers to ensure proper arrangements for timely drain out of rainwater from the crops which could not tolerate excessive water. Farmers must keep an eye on weather forecasts to avoid any type of losses.

Heavy rainfall in Lahore also resulted power breakdown. However, 110 feeders had been restored till filing of the report while work on 70 others was under way, according to Lesco sources.