Rainy weather forecast for Balcohistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast rainy weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

While snowfall predicted for hilly areas including Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Quetta, Pishin and Zhob District. Moderate to heavy down pour generate flash flood in Gwadar, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Lasbella, Surab, Harnai Khuzdar and its surrounding areas.

The Met office also requested that all the authorities concerned to remain alert during the period of rain and snowfalls areas of the province.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 6.5 degrees centigrade and -0.9 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.

Rain received in Barkhan, Dalbandin, Gawadar, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Quetta, Sibbi, Turbat, Ormara, Uthal, Usta Muhammad, Uthal, Muslim Bagh, pishin and Ziarat districts.