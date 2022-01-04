UrduPoint.com

Rainy Weather Forecast For Balcohistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Rainy weather forecast for Balcohistan

The Met office has forecast rainy weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast rainy weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours.

While snowfall predicted for hilly areas including Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Quetta, Pishin and Zhob District. Moderate to heavy down pour generate flash flood in Gwadar, Awaran, Kech, Panjgur, Lasbella, Surab, Harnai Khuzdar and its surrounding areas.

The Met office also requested that all the authorities concerned to remain alert during the period of rain and snowfalls areas of the province.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 6.5 degrees centigrade and -0.9 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.

Rain received in Barkhan, Dalbandin, Gawadar, Kalat, Khuzdar, Nokkundi, Panjgur, Quetta, Sibbi, Turbat, Ormara, Uthal, Usta Muhammad, Uthal, Muslim Bagh, pishin and Ziarat districts.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Quetta Flood Gwadar Alert Zhob Turbat Barkhan Harnai Kalat Khuzdar Pishin Dalbandin Awaran Ziarat Panjgur Uthal Surab Bagh Muslim All

Recent Stories

Melania Trump to Auction Off Worn Hat, NFT Commemo ..

Melania Trump to Auction Off Worn Hat, NFT Commemorating Macron's Visit to US

2 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs 1.07 per unit increase for K-Ele ..

NEPRA notifies Rs 1.07 per unit increase for K-Electric's consumers

2 minutes ago
 AJK lashes with seasons' first heavy rains, snowfa ..

AJK lashes with seasons' first heavy rains, snowfall

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for anti polio campaign st ..

DC reviews arrangements for anti polio campaign starting from Jan 24

8 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan tries to calm protests over energy pric ..

Kazakhstan tries to calm protests over energy prices

8 minutes ago
 South Africa hold 27 run lead after first innings

South Africa hold 27 run lead after first innings

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.