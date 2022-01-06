UrduPoint.com

Rainy Weather Forecast For Balcohistan

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Rainy weather forecast for Balcohistan

The Met office has forecast rainy weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office has forecast rainy weather in most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours. While moderate to heavy snowfall predicted for hilly areas including Ziarat, Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah, Quetta, Mastung, Surab Kalat, Harnai,Pishin and Zhob districts.

The Met office also requested that all concerned authorities to remain alert during the period of rain and snowfalls areas of the province.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 1.5 degrees centigrade and -06.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

Mainly cloudy to rainy weather is expected in Central, Northern, North western, Eastern and Southern parts of the province with isolated heavy falls/thunderstorms associated with strong winds in central, Northern and North western parts of the

