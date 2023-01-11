UrduPoint.com

Rainy Weather: Police Educate 500 People About Cautious Driving

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2023 | 07:05 PM

The Education Wing of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police has sensitized as many as 500 people about "careful driving" during the ongoing spell of rain

The Education Wing of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police has sensitized as many as 500 people about "careful driving" during the ongoing spell of rain.

The initiative was taken in line with the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, said a news release on Wednesday.

Under the campaign, the motorists were advised to drive carefully during rains, as well as educated about traffic rules.

The education wing educated the citizens about the dangers of listening to mobile phones while driving and overspeeding.

Citizens are requested to follow traffic rules and ensure the safety of themselves and others by driving carefully during rains.

