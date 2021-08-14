UrduPoint.com

Rainy Weather Rejuvenated Spirit Of Independence Day Celebrations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 04:53 PM

Rainy weather rejuvenated spirit of Independence Day celebrations

The rainy weather, as per forecast by weather experts, has multiplied the excitement of the patriotic Islooites on the joyous occasion of Independence Day, giving them respite from the humid weather conditions prevailing since the last many days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The rainy weather, as per forecast by weather experts, has multiplied the excitement of the patriotic Islooites on the joyous occasion of Independence Day, giving them respite from the humid weather conditions prevailing since the last many days.

The rain-thundershower started in the Federal capital on the eve of Independence Day when a number of patriotic citizens came out on the main avenues and roads of the city to see the illuminations and enjoy the fireworks, music and celebrations of Jashan-i-Azadi.

The rain continued till Saturday noon with occasional gaps and broke the intensity of hot and humid weather giving opportunity to the heat stricken people to enjoy the festivity through visiting recreational spots and make this occasion memorable.

"The most awaited rain on the eve of Independence Day added charm to the festive occasion and rejuvenated our national spirits to celebrate this event in the fullest manner otherwise we would have staying at our homes due to the humid weather", Saad Hassan, a student of Grade IX said.

Talking to APP, he said, "Mostly the weather turns pleasant on the eve of Independence day almost every year which is a great blessing for all. We all friends celebrate this occasion at some recreational spot with arranging barbecue party and playing national songs".

Mudassir Ali, a young boy said, "We planned to visit different avenues to see fireworks at the eleventh hour when the weather turned pleasant after rain on the eve of August 14." "Earlier, we were just restricted to our homes due to the humid weather but the sudden rain changed our mood".

Sadia Khan, a working woman said, "The occasion of Independence Day has assumed a shape of the festival with all the famous brands, eateries and retailers of different home products offering good discounts".

"Taking advantage of the discount offers, I have bought summer dresses for myself and my family for the next season", she said.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), strong monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper or central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

While hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

395/

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Music Punjab Student Visit Young Independence August Women Sunday Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Russia reports record virus deaths third day in a ..

Russia reports record virus deaths third day in a row

3 minutes ago
 Real Madrid denies it wants to jump to Premier Lea ..

Real Madrid denies it wants to jump to Premier League

3 minutes ago
 Minsk Claims Polish Authorities Brought Beaten Ira ..

Minsk Claims Polish Authorities Brought Beaten Iraqi Migrant to Belarusian Borde ..

3 minutes ago
 UoS holds events on Independence Day

UoS holds events on Independence Day

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian MEA's denial of involvemen ..

Pakistan rejects Indian MEA's denial of involvement in DTA

17 minutes ago
 Ejaz Shah congratulated nation on 75th Independenc ..

Ejaz Shah congratulated nation on 75th Independence Day

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.