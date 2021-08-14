Rainy weather rejuvenated spirit of Independence Day celebrations

(@FahadShabbir)

The rainy weather, as per forecast by weather experts, has multiplied the excitement of the patriotic Islooites on the joyous occasion of Independence Day, giving them respite from the humid weather conditions prevailing since the last many days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The rainy weather, as per forecast by weather experts, has multiplied the excitement of the patriotic Islooites on the joyous occasion of Independence Day, giving them respite from the humid weather conditions prevailing since the last many days.

The rain-thundershower started in the Federal capital on the eve of Independence Day when a number of patriotic citizens came out on the main avenues and roads of the city to see the illuminations and enjoy the fireworks, music and celebrations of Jashan-i-Azadi.

The rain continued till Saturday noon with occasional gaps and broke the intensity of hot and humid weather giving opportunity to the heat stricken people to enjoy the festivity through visiting recreational spots and make this occasion memorable.

"The most awaited rain on the eve of Independence Day added charm to the festive occasion and rejuvenated our national spirits to celebrate this event in the fullest manner otherwise we would have staying at our homes due to the humid weather", Saad Hassan, a student of Grade IX said.

Talking to APP, he said, "Mostly the weather turns pleasant on the eve of Independence day almost every year which is a great blessing for all. We all friends celebrate this occasion at some recreational spot with arranging barbecue party and playing national songs".

Mudassir Ali, a young boy said, "We planned to visit different avenues to see fireworks at the eleventh hour when the weather turned pleasant after rain on the eve of August 14." "Earlier, we were just restricted to our homes due to the humid weather but the sudden rain changed our mood".

Sadia Khan, a working woman said, "The occasion of Independence Day has assumed a shape of the festival with all the famous brands, eateries and retailers of different home products offering good discounts".

"Taking advantage of the discount offers, I have bought summer dresses for myself and my family for the next season", she said.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), strong monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

Rain-wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper or central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

While hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

395/