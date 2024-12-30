Open Menu

Rajab Moon Will Be Visible On Wednesday’s Evening

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 30, 2024 | 07:55 PM

New moon will be born on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 3: 27am Pakistan Standard Time

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 30th, 2024) The Rajab moon would be easily visible on the evening of Wednesday, January 1, 2025, provided the weather remained clear,” said Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council Secretary General Khalid Ijaz Mufti on Monday.

“The first day of Rajab will be on Thursday, January 2, 2025,” said the Ruet-e-Hilal official said.

The new moon, he said, would be born on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, at 3:27am Pakistan Standard Time.

By the evening of January 1, 2025, the moon's age, which must exceed 19 hours for visibility, would be over 37 hours in all regions of Pakistan.

Besides it, the time difference between sunset and moonset, which must be at least 40 minutes for visibility, would be 80 minutes in Gilgit and Muzaffarabad, 81 minutes in Charsadda, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and Lahore, 83 minutes in Quetta, and the highest, 85 minutes, in Karachi and Jiwani.

He added that wherever the sky is clear in Pakistan, the crescent would be easily visible on the evening of Wednesday, January 1.

