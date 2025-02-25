Ramazan Weather Update In Pakistan: What To Expect In Karachi, Lahore And Islamabad?
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 25, 2025 | 04:56 PM
SPARCO spokesperson says Ramazan is likely to begin on March 2nd in Pakistan
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department (MET) on Tuesday predicted weather conditions during fast approaching holy month of Ramazan in the country.
The MET office predicted that there would be a favourable weather during the holy month of Ramazan in Pakistan.
The Sindh MET office focal person said that the weather would be better in the first ten days of Ramazan but it could get hotter in the last ten days.
In Karachi, the focal person predicted that the temperature could rise to 38°C during the last ten days of Ramazan.
He said that the weather in other parts of Sindh could also remain hot during Ramadan, with temperatures in the southern areas of the province potentially reaching 40°C during the last ten days.
On the other hand, speaking to a local private tv, Deputy Director of the Provincial Environment Department Saqib Hussain said that the weather in Punjab is likely to remain pleasant during Ramazan. Rain is expected in the first ten days which will lower the temperature to around 22°C, and after the 15th fast, the temperature is expected to rise to 30°C.
The SPARCO spokesperson stated that Ramazan is likely to begin on March 2nd in Pakistan.
