UrduPoint.com

Red Weather Alert Issued For Most Of UK As Storm Eunice Hits England, Wales

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2022 | 03:12 PM

Red Weather Alert Issued For Most of UK as Storm Eunice Hits England, Wales

The UK Meteorological Office has issued red alert for most of the UK, including London, after storm Eunice began battering the west coast of England and southern Wales on Friday with winds of up to 145 kilometers (90 miles) per hour

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) The UK Meteorological Office has issued red alert for most of the UK, including London, after storm Eunice began battering the west coast of England and southern Wales on Friday with winds of up to 145 kilometers (90 miles) per hour.

"Storm Eunice will bring damaging gusts in what could be one of the most impactful storms to affect southern and central parts of the UK for a few years," chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen was quoted as saying in the latest weather forecast.

The specialists added that the red warning areas indicate a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds can potentially damage structures and pick up dangerous debris.

The UK Environment Agency also issued a statement urging coastal communities to prepare for flooding as the storm coincides with the start of a period of spring tides.�

Red weather warnings are rarely issued by the UK Meteorological Office, with the last one given over Storm Arwen in November 2021, The last such warning for high winds dates back to March 2018.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Army was on standby to help those affected.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Prime Minister Army London Alert Wales United Kingdom March November 2018

Recent Stories

IAEA wraps up first trip to monitor Fukushima wate ..

IAEA wraps up first trip to monitor Fukushima water release

3 minutes ago
 Qadri says his 'letter on Hijab Day' being misinte ..

Qadri says his 'letter on Hijab Day' being misinterpreted for 'point-scoring'

3 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka begins work on tech park to attract fore ..

Sri Lanka begins work on tech park to attract foreign investments

3 minutes ago
 French unemployment drops below pre-Covid level

French unemployment drops below pre-Covid level

3 minutes ago
 China's auto sales up 0.9 percent in January

China's auto sales up 0.9 percent in January

12 minutes ago
 Swiss Regez, Fiva enjoy 1-2 finish in men's ski cr ..

Swiss Regez, Fiva enjoy 1-2 finish in men's ski cross at Beijing 2022 (updated)

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>