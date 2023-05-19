Regular mock exercises on heat wave to be organized: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

The Divisional Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday directed all the district administration of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts and line departments to organize regular mock exercises on heat wave to enhance community preparedness

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Divisional Commissioner Ghulam Mustafa Phull on Friday directed all the district administration of Sukkur, Khairpur, and Ghotki districts and line departments to organize regular mock exercises on heat wave to enhance community preparedness.

The Divisional Commissioner said that the Municipal Corporation should launch an awareness campaign aimed at sensitizing the public about the importance of the action plan for heat waves.

He directed the concerned district administrations to finalize the schedule for conducting mock exercise and awareness session in this regard.