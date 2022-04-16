UrduPoint.com

Relevant Depts Directed To Take Precautionary Measures In Wake Of Likely Thunderstorm: NDMA

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 09:18 PM

All the departments concerned have been directed to adopt precautionary measures in the wake of expected rain-wind thunderstorm in various parts of the country due to likely entry of westerly wave in the western areas on Sunday, a spokesperson of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said in a news release on Saturday

He said the directions were issued to different provincial and district disaster management authorities and other relevant departments on the basis of the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) fresh weather advisory issued earlier in the day.

The advisory forecast that the westerly wave would persist till April 21.

Dust-storm, dust raising winds and drizzle are also predicted in some parts of the country during the said period.

The spokesman said the relevant departments were asked to stay vigilant and promptly ensure precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life or property during the said days.

Rain may cause landsliding in the vulnerable areas of Gilgit-Baltistan from April 19 to 21, the spokesperson noted and said the PDMAs, DDMAs, GBDMA and SDMA had been directed further to coordinate with concerned departments for restoration of roads in case of any blockage, and to ensure tourists in at-risk areas to be forewarned about possible weather impacts.

