UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Relief Activities Continued In Snowfall, Rain Hit Areas Of Balochistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:40 PM

Relief activities continued in snowfall, rain hit areas of Balochistan

Rescue operation and relief activities were being continued in snowfall and rain hit areas while helicopter was also being utilized for making possible of access of relief to affectees in rural and remote areas of Balochistan on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Rescue operation and relief activities were being continued in snowfall and rain hit areas while helicopter was also being utilized for making possible of access of relief to affectees in rural and remote areas of Balochistan on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan.

Rations including food, blankets and other items were being provided to affectees in respective areas of province including Chaghi, Makran, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Nushki, Zirat and Pishin through helicopter, said press release issued here.

It further said that more than 3000 kgs of food packets and tents have been given to affectees in Chighi and Nushki district by helicopter the other day, despite thousands of kgs food packets of relief had been provided to people in rural areas of province in order to ensure reducing difficulties people in rain and snowfall affected areas.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Pishin Nushki Kyrgystani Som

Recent Stories

Role of technology pivotal in era of social media, ..

5 minutes ago

Committee formed to look into matters of residenti ..

5 minutes ago

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to visit ..

5 minutes ago

Judicial Water & Environment Commission seals 3 un ..

1 minute ago

Over 200,000 children to be immunized against poli ..

1 minute ago

Meeting reviews revenue, health, polio matters

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.