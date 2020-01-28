Relief activities continued in snowfall, rain hit areas of Balochistan

(@imziishan)

Rescue operation and relief activities were being continued in snowfall and rain hit areas while helicopter was also being utilized for making possible of access of relief to affectees in rural and remote areas of Balochistan on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Rescue operation and relief activities were being continued in snowfall and rain hit areas while helicopter was also being utilized for making possible of access of relief to affectees in rural and remote areas of Balochistan on special directives of Chief Minister Balochistan.

Rations including food, blankets and other items were being provided to affectees in respective areas of province including Chaghi, Makran, Qilla Abdullah, Qilla Saifullah, Nushki, Zirat and Pishin through helicopter, said press release issued here.

It further said that more than 3000 kgs of food packets and tents have been given to affectees in Chighi and Nushki district by helicopter the other day, despite thousands of kgs food packets of relief had been provided to people in rural areas of province in order to ensure reducing difficulties people in rain and snowfall affected areas.