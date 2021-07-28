UrduPoint.com
Relief Funds Issued For Disbursement Among Rain Affectees: PDMA

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:33 PM

Relief funds issued for disbursement among rain affectees: PDMA

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Wednesday said that relief funds had already been issued to all the district governments for disbursement among affectees of rain related incidents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Wednesday said that relief funds had already been issued to all the district governments for disbursement among affectees of rain related incidents.

He said under the de-centralization policy the district governments have been authorized to distribute the relief funds among the affectees as per the policy, adding that Rs 300,000 would be given in case of death in natural calamity to each victim while Rs 100,000 to each injured person.

Similarly, he said, Rs 100,000 is given for completely damaged house and Rs 30,000 for partially damaged house.

In case of deaths of livestock in natural calamity the district administration gives Rs 6000 to 30,000 to the owners while Rs 50,000 is provided in case of any loss to orchards and crops.

The DG said that PDMA had already released relief funds to all district governments and there was no shortage of funds.

He said that the authority was in constant contact with the district governments and relevant organizations to deal with any emergency, while the control room of PDMA was working 24/7.

He urged masses to contact helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.

