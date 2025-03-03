Rescue 1122 active amid rain, snowfall

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Emergency Services Department Rescue 1122 Murree is active in the field during rain and snowfall in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Punjab Emergency Services Department Rescue 1122 Murree is active in the field during rain and snowfall in Murree. The rescue personnel have been directed to timely respond according to the emergency 'Cover Plan'.

This was said by the District Emergency Officer, Kamran Rashid in a statement issued here on Monday.

He said that the purpose of issuing an alert due to snowfall is to continue timely relief operations in case of any emergency.

"Rescue personnel are performing their duties along with emergency resources at the points of Rescue 1122 stations as well as at the facilitation centers established by the district administration", he said.

Kamran said that the personnel of Rescue-1122 Murree are performing their duties round the clock to ensure the safety of the public.

He further said that Rescue-1122 personnel are ensuring the implementation of the emergency cover plan.