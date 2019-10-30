UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescuers Hunt Man Missing After Livestreaming Mt Fuji Climb

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 04:37 PM

Rescuers hunt man missing after livestreaming Mt Fuji climb

Rescuers in Japan are searching for a man who appears to have fallen down part of Mount Fuji as he was live-streaming his climb up the country's highest peak, police said Wednesday

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Rescuers in Japan are searching for a man who appears to have fallen down part of Mount Fuji as he was live-streaming his climb up the country's highest peak, police said Wednesday.

The man, whose name has not been made public, was live broadcasting from the snow-covered upper reaches of Mount Fuji on Monday afternoon when he appeared to slip and begin falling.

He could be seen tumbling downwards for several seconds before the stream cut out, and local media said people watching online first alerted authorities to the apparent accident.

A team of ten rescue workers began searching for the man early Tuesday, a spokesman for the local Shizuoka police told AFP.

The man had been complaining of freezing temperatures, deep snow, steep slopes and slippery surfaces in the final minutes of his broadcast.

Several viewers commented on the feed, warning the situation appeared dangerous, but he pushed on.

Related Topics

Accident Police Snow Man Shizuoka Japan Media From

Recent Stories

Head of world's largest sovereign wealth fund step ..

2 minutes ago

Fourth meeting of CRMC held at MoFA

2 minutes ago

JUI-F leaders address participants at Lahore's Aza ..

18 minutes ago

IHC issues contempt notice to Firdous Ashiq Awan

39 minutes ago

Ukrainian Parliament Refuses to Set New Commission ..

3 minutes ago

Western Sanctions Adversely Affect Syrian Oil Sect ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.