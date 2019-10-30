Rescuers hunt man missing after livestreaming Mt Fuji climb

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Rescuers in Japan are searching for a man who appears to have fallen down part of Mount Fuji as he was live-streaming his climb up the country's highest peak, police said Wednesday.

The man, whose name has not been made public, was live broadcasting from the snow-covered upper reaches of Mount Fuji on Monday afternoon when he appeared to slip and begin falling.

He could be seen tumbling downwards for several seconds before the stream cut out, and local media said people watching online first alerted authorities to the apparent accident.

A team of ten rescue workers began searching for the man early Tuesday, a spokesman for the local Shizuoka police told AFP.

The man had been complaining of freezing temperatures, deep snow, steep slopes and slippery surfaces in the final minutes of his broadcast.

Several viewers commented on the feed, warning the situation appeared dangerous, but he pushed on.