Rise in temperature – GLOF Alert for GB&KP issued, Departments to take precautionary measures, NDMA

As per alert issued by Pakistan Metrological department, temperature in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to remain 5°C to 7°C higher than normal in next 5 to 6 days, creating heatwave

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022) As per alert issued by Pakistan Metrological department, temperature in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to remain 5°C to 7°C higher than normal in next 5 to 6 days, creating heatwave.

The heatwave more likely will enhance melting rate of snow and ice which may trigger Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) and flash flood in vulnerable areas of GB & KP.

PDMA KP, GBDMA & DDMA Hunza have been directed to remain vigilant, alert and to take all precautionary measures in light of Shishper Glacial Lake reformation and increased chances of GLOF and coordinate accordingly with local administration and concerned departments.

PDMA KP, GBDMA & DDMA Hunza are further directed to ensure local community and tourists/travelers be forewarned in at-risk/vulnerable areas and make certain availability of emergency/rescue service personnel and equipment for rapid response.