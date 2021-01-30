Roads leading to Murree open for tourists: Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The roads leading to Murree were opened for tourists due to start of year's routine snowfall in central Murree since Saturday, a senior official of local district administration told. Talking to APP here, Muhammad Badar, an official of district administration Murree said the administration was committed to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Murree was a center of attraction for residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. The tourists from other parts of the country also considered it convenient to visit this hill resort due to easily assessable communication ways including road, train and air link with the Federal capital.

He informed that a huge influx of tourists was witnessed at Nathiagali, Ayubia and Thandiani during the weekend.

Official asked people to follow the travel advisory issued for the tourists before planning their journey for their convenience.

He said snowfall occurred at the nearby and adjoining areas of the hill station, adding, moderate snowfall was likely to continue for next two days in the central parts of Murree.