Russia Pondering Potential Retaliatory Economic Sanctions On US - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Russia Pondering Potential Retaliatory Economic Sanctions on US - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Moscow is considering the possibility of introducing economic sanctions against the United States in retaliation for Washington's steps, the most important thing is to prevent any damage for Russian companies, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Economic Cooperation Director Dmitry Birichevsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

On April 15, the US slapped sanctions on 32 Russian individuals and organizations. In addition, US financial institutions were banned from participating in the Primary market for Russian public bonds issued after June 14. Apart from that, Washington announced it was expelling 10 employees of the Russian diplomatic mission.

"Of course, we are constantly exploring the possibility of response measures," Birichevsky said, asked about the potential economic restrictions.

"You are well aware of the diplomatic measures that were implemented. As for the economic response measures, the most important thing for us is not to cause any harm for our own producers and companies. I think we should continue cooperation in areas where there is room for cooperation. This is exactly what our opponents do, as they say they will cooperate with Russia where it is beneficial. So, we will cooperate with the West where it is beneficial for us," Birichevsky added.

