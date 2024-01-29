RWMC Ensures Cleanliness Of Murree During Snowfall
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 07:07 PM
Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is making all-out efforts to keep the hill station, Murree clear for tourists with the start of snowfall season
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is making all-out efforts to keep the hill station, Murree clear for tourists with the start of snowfall season.
According to spokesman, the cleanliness drive was in full swing in district Murree while heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove snow and rubbish from the roads.
He said that RWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Sajid Safdar had deputed additional staff at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station.
He said that the company continued cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow.
He urged the citizens to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and avoid throwing garbage in the open.
Recent Stories
Fourth edition Urdu translation novel ”Seeta Zainab” published
Work on HFH, and BBH to be completed in Feb; Commissioner
Two-state solution fundamental way out of Palestine-Israeli conflict: China
Security Plan finalized for upcoming general elections in Sanghar District
CM G-B discusses development schemes with interior minster.
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to strengthen ties with Iran
Separate portal to be established for addressing problems of business community: ..
54 killed in clashes in area claimed by Sudan, S.Sudan: UN
Various problems can be solved if people pay taxes: Mayor Karachi
Nawaz Sharif says he believes in public welfare
Union calls public transport strike across Germany on Friday
Parents of Serbia school shooter go on trial
More Stories From Weather
-
Snowfall over country's upper parts may affect transportation: PMD2 minutes ago
-
AJK lashes with much-awaited first rainfall of winter in plains, upper reaches3 days ago
-
Cold wave continue gripping most parts of country5 days ago
-
Heavy snow, freezing rain hamper German travel12 days ago
-
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas13 days ago
-
Snowfall imperative for tourism promotion: Expert13 days ago
-
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 202317 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh17 days ago
-
Current weather causes viral infections: Health experts18 days ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh20 days ago
-
Cold wave grips in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot districts20 days ago
-
Warming world nears critical 1.5C limit in 2023: EU climate monitors20 days ago