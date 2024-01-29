RWMC ensures cleanliness of Murree during snowfall

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is making all-out efforts to keep the hill station, Murree clear for tourists with the start of snowfall season

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) is making all-out efforts to keep the hill station, Murree clear for tourists with the start of snowfall season.

According to spokesman, the cleanliness drive was in full swing in district Murree while heavy machinery and excavators were being used to remove snow and rubbish from the roads.

He said that RWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rana Sajid Safdar had deputed additional staff at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hill station.

He said that the company continued cleaning duties in Murree, and salt was sprinkled on the roads to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with the RWMC staff in its cleanliness drive and avoid throwing garbage in the open.