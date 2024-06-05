Sargodha Receives Rain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
Moderate-to-heavy rain with winds on Wednesday afternoon brought a pleasant change in weather
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Moderate-to-heavy rain with winds on Wednesday afternoon brought a pleasant change in weather.
According to Meteorological Department, more rain was predicted in the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 41 degrees Centigrade and 26 degrees Centigrade, respectively.
