Sargodha Receives Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Sargodha receives rain

Moderate-to-heavy rain with winds on Wednesday afternoon brought a pleasant change in weather

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Moderate-to-heavy rain with winds on Wednesday afternoon brought a pleasant change in weather.

According to Meteorological Department, more rain was predicted in the city while maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded 41 degrees Centigrade and 26 degrees Centigrade, respectively.

Weather

