Scattered rain turns weather pleasant in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Scattered and intermittent rain, received in several areas of the provincial capital, turned the weather pleasant on Friday.

According to the Met office, scattered rains/ wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls are expected in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir. Rains area also expected at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan in the next three days.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

The Met office said that monsoon currants are reaching upper and central parts of the country, while a weak monsoon currant in southern parts of the country is present. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.

In the city, maximum temperature was recorded at 31 degree Celsius and minimum at 26 degree Celsius on Friday. Temperature is expected to decrease in the next two days.