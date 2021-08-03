UrduPoint.com

Scattered Rain With Thunderstorm Likely In KP: Met

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 03:53 PM

Scattered rain with thunderstorm likely in KP: Met

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast scattered rain with thunderstorm in certain areas during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has forecast scattered rain with thunderstorm in certain areas during the next 24 hours.

According to a daily report issued by the regional center in Tuesday morning, scattered rains with thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in Khyber, Kurram, Orakzai, Hangu, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, D.

I. Khan, Tank, North & South Waziristan districts, while at isolated places in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Chitral, Shangla, Bunner, Swat, Lower & Upper Dir, Bajaur, Malakand, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera and Mohmand district during night.

