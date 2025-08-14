Scattered showers, humid weather forecast for Lahore

Scattered showers with humid conditions were recorded in the city on Wednesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar weather over the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Scattered showers with humid conditions were recorded in the city on Wednesday, with the MET Office forecasting similar weather over the next 24 hours.

Rain began early in the morning and continued intermittently until noon across various localities.

According to MET officials, a seasonal low persists over north Balochistan, while moist currents from the Arabian Sea are affecting the upper parts of the country. Hot and humid weather is expected to continue over most plain areas, though partly cloudy skies with rain, wind, or thundershowers are likely at isolated spots in northeast Punjab, the Pothohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rain was also reported in Kotli, Garhi Dopatta, Muzaffarabad, Malam Jabba, Kakul, Sialkot, Murree, Narowal, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, and Babusar.

The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded in Dalbandin at 45°C, while Lahore registered 38°C.