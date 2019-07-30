UrduPoint.com
Schools Remained Closed Due To Rain In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:28 PM

Schools remained closed due to rain in Karachi

All public and private schools were remained closed on Tuesday in Sukkur and other districts of the northern Sindh owing to heavy rainfall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :All public and private schools were remained closed on Tuesday in Sukkur and other districts of the northern Sindh owing to heavy rainfall.

Earlier, the Ministry of education & Literacy Sindh, declared the holiday in view of heavy rain fall in Sindh.

