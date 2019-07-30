Schools Remained Closed Due To Rain In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 05:28 PM
All public and private schools were remained closed on Tuesday in Sukkur and other districts of the northern Sindh owing to heavy rainfall
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :All public and private schools were remained closed on Tuesday in Sukkur and other districts of the northern Sindh owing to heavy rainfall.
Earlier, the Ministry of education & Literacy Sindh, declared the holiday in view of heavy rain fall in Sindh.