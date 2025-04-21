Open Menu

Scorching Heat Hits Lahore, Other Parts Of Punjab Amid Hot, Dry Weather

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) says temperature in Lahore is expected to range between 22–23°C at lowest and may reach up to 40°C at its peak

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2025) The public got distressed as the scorching heat hit Punjab amid hot and dry weather temperatures.

The temperatuers steadily rose in Lahore and other across Punjab.

Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted no chances of rain.

Due to the intensifying heat, the use of air conditioners in homes, offices and commercial centers has surged, leading to a significant rise in energy consumption and electricity demand.

Pakistan Meteorological Department said that the temperature in Lahore is expected to range between 22–23°C at the lowest and may reach up to 40°C at its peak.

The humidity level has dropped to just 20%, which could exacerbate dehydration and physical discomfort.

Meanwhile, the dusty winds are expected in the southern districts of the province.

No rainfall is predicted in most parts of Punjab over the next 24 hours which may lead to an even drier and more intense weather spell.

The experts advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities and to use face masks, especially urging caution for children, the elderly and individuals with respiratory conditions.

