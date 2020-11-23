UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Second Rain Spell Likely From Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 12:57 PM

Second rain spell likely from Wednesday

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday said second rain spell of the the current winter would start from November 25 (Wednesday) in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday said second rain spell of the the current winter would start from November 25 (Wednesday) in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.

Spokesperson PMD, Dr Khalid Malik said the second spell would further drop the mercury in various parts of the country, adding that snow fall is also likely at hilly areas of upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.

A westerly wave present in western and upper parts ofthe county would cause the rain spell, he informed APP.

Level of smog and fog would also decrease in the region due to the upcoming spell, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Snow Punjab Gilgit Baltistan November From

Recent Stories

Infinix Note 8 with 64MP camera is up For Grab, Pr ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Medical And Eye Cam ..

14 minutes ago

Educational institutions closed down for one month ..

17 minutes ago

Amazing food experience awaits Dubai Investment Pa ..

19 minutes ago

Al Sahlawi and Nafeesah clinch badminton titles as ..

21 minutes ago

NCOC meeting underway to discuss Covid-19 situatio ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.