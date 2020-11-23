Second rain spell likely from Wednesday

Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday said second rain spell of the the current winter would start from November 25 (Wednesday) in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday said second rain spell of the the current winter would start from November 25 (Wednesday) in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.

Spokesperson PMD, Dr Khalid Malik said the second spell would further drop the mercury in various parts of the country, adding that snow fall is also likely at hilly areas of upper Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and adjoining areas.

A westerly wave present in western and upper parts ofthe county would cause the rain spell, he informed APP.

Level of smog and fog would also decrease in the region due to the upcoming spell, he said.