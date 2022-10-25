Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The solar eclipse will be visible in most of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and Western parts of Asia.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2022) The second solar eclipse of this year will take place today, which will also be partially visible in Pakistan.

According to Met office statement, the solar eclipse will be visible in most of Europe, Northern Africa, the middle East and Western parts of Asia.

The partial eclipse will begin at 13:58 PST and ends at 18:02 PST with greatest eclipse occurring at 16:00 PST.

Ophthalmologists suggest that it is unsafe to directly look at the sun during the eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the sun is through special-purpose solar filters.