UrduPoint.com

Second Solar Eclipse Of 2022 To Take Place Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 25, 2022 | 02:42 PM

Second solar eclipse of 2022 to take place today

The solar eclipse will be visible in most of Europe, Northern Africa, the Middle East and Western parts of Asia.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 25th, 2022) The second solar eclipse of this year will take place today, which will also be partially visible in Pakistan.

According to Met office statement, the solar eclipse will be visible in most of Europe, Northern Africa, the middle East and Western parts of Asia.

The partial eclipse will begin at 13:58 PST and ends at 18:02 PST with greatest eclipse occurring at 16:00 PST.

Ophthalmologists suggest that it is unsafe to directly look at the sun during the eclipse. The only safe way to look directly at the sun is through special-purpose solar filters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Europe Middle East Asia

Recent Stories

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit i ..

PM to attend Future Investment Initiative Summit in Riyadh

18 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lank ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 19 Australia Vs. Sri Lanka

19 minutes ago
 WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several other countries

42 minutes ago
 Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV ..

Journalists, rights activists condemn murder of TV anchor Arshad Sharif

2 hours ago
 China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan fr ..

China welcomes FATF decision to remove Pakistan from grey list

2 hours ago
 Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australi ..

Pointing, Gilchrist share rescue plan for Australia in T20 World Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.