Second Spell Of Snowfall At Nathiagali Started

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 01:16 PM

Second spell of snowfall has started at Nathiagali which would continue till Thursday, said a spokesman of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday

Snowfall would cover Ayubia,Thandiani and Galiyat including Kashmir, adding that this year cold would be more intense comparatively previous years in hilly areas as well as in plain areas, he told APP.

Snowfall would cover Ayubia,Thandiani and Galiyat including Kashmir, adding that this year cold would be more intense comparatively previous years in hilly areas as well as in plain areas, he told APP.

A large number of people were visiting Nathigali where around one foot snowfall has been recorded so far. PMD has issued its advisory for the convenience of tourists for these areas.

