Several Parts Of Karachi Hit By Heavy Rain

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 11:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Several areas of Karachi witnessed heavy rain on Monday evening, making the weather pleasant for the metropolis, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain and thundershowers in the port city and other parts of Sindh province.

Several areas of Karachi including Malir Halt, University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Model Colony, Airport and Gulzar-e-Hijri and surrounding areas experienced heavy rain in the evening.

